Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 76.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,828 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 34,814 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $4,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LMT. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Shares of NYSE LMT traded down $1.43 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $384.80. 6,778 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,929,162. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The firm has a market cap of $107.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $351.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $357.55. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $319.81 and a twelve month high of $417.62.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.41 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.92 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 173.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.29 EPS. Research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $2.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 47.38%.

Several analysts have weighed in on LMT shares. Robert W. Baird downgraded Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $420.00 to $368.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $423.00.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Further Reading: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.