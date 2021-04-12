LockTrip Price Reaches $6.55 on Exchanges (LOC)

LockTrip (CURRENCY:LOC) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. In the last week, LockTrip has traded 18.9% lower against the US dollar. LockTrip has a market capitalization of $97.93 million and $121,296.00 worth of LockTrip was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LockTrip coin can now be purchased for about $6.55 or 0.00010924 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

PIVX (PIVX) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00003375 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded down 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000031 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0959 or 0.00000163 BTC.

LOC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on September 26th, 2017. LockTrip’s total supply is 18,585,933 coins and its circulating supply is 14,952,163 coins. The official website for LockTrip is locktrip.com . The official message board for LockTrip is medium.com/@LockChainCo . The Reddit community for LockTrip is /r/locktrip/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LockTrip’s official Twitter account is @LockChainCo and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LockTrip is an Ethereum-based hotel booking and vacation rental marketplace. LOC is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on LockTrip's marketplace. “

