Loews (NYSE:L) Reaches New 12-Month High at $54.04

Loews Co. (NYSE:L) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $54.04 and last traded at $53.98, with a volume of 1396 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $53.61.

The company has a market capitalization of $14.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.64 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.23.

Loews (NYSE:L) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter. Loews had a positive return on equity of 3.16% and a negative net margin of 8.71%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 24th were given a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%.

In other Loews news, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 4,469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total transaction of $216,031.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,250.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 6,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.34, for a total transaction of $327,446.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,318,052.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,017 shares of company stock worth $551,878 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Loews during the 1st quarter worth approximately $866,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Loews by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 31,058 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Loews in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Loews by 63.3% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 329,319 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,827,000 after acquiring an additional 127,669 shares during the period. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in shares of Loews in the 4th quarter valued at about $354,000. 57.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Loews (NYSE:L)

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine, and boiler and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

