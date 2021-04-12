Loki Price Hits $0.56 (LOKI)

Loki (CURRENCY:LOKI) traded up 15.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 12th. Loki has a total market cap of $29.72 million and approximately $1,392.00 worth of Loki was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Loki coin can currently be bought for $0.56 or 0.00001493 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Loki has traded down 2.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Loki alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,568.93 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,159.25 or 0.03564950 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $253.23 or 0.00418085 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $683.74 or 0.01128856 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $338.94 or 0.00559599 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $265.30 or 0.00438010 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $219.80 or 0.00362888 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.93 or 0.00032903 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00003525 BTC.

About Loki

Loki is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It launched on February 25th, 2018. Loki’s total supply is 52,696,782 coins. The official message board for Loki is loki.network/blog . The official website for Loki is loki.network . Loki’s official Twitter account is @Loki_Project . The Reddit community for Loki is /r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Loki is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal is to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Loki is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. The ERC-20 version of loki is available as Wrapped Loki “

Buying and Selling Loki

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loki directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loki should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Loki using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Loki Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Loki and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.