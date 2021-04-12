Lotto (LOTTO) Market Capitalization Achieves $390.70 Million

Lotto (CURRENCY:LOTTO) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. During the last week, Lotto has traded 22.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Lotto coin can now be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00000322 BTC on exchanges. Lotto has a total market capitalization of $390.70 million and approximately $2.27 million worth of Lotto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Lotto alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $249.97 or 0.00411482 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000122 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00003505 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000848 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000723 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00005287 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 25.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00000990 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002269 BTC.

Lotto Profile

Lotto is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Lotto’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins. Lotto’s official Twitter account is @LottoFinance . The Reddit community for Lotto is https://reddit.com/r/LottoFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “LottoCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. The LottoCoin uses random block rewards and will feature daily and hourly lotto rewards. The official LottoCoin ticker is “LOT” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “LOTTO” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Lotto Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lotto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lotto should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lotto using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lotto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lotto and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.