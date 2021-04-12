Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lowered its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 253,856 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 11,973 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $48,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $1,285,445,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,352,415 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,871,866,000 after buying an additional 2,940,777 shares in the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 106.9% in the fourth quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 1,934,106 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $310,443,000 after buying an additional 999,428 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,502,725 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,043,751,000 after buying an additional 982,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,819,866 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $934,149,000 after buying an additional 783,731 shares in the last quarter. 76.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LOW traded up $1.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $199.55. 115,159 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,021,833. The stock has a market cap of $143.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.11, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $175.93 and a 200 day moving average of $167.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.49 and a 52 week high of $198.67.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $20.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.54 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 211.33% and a net margin of 6.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 41.96%.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, Director David H. Batchelder purchased 6,250 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $159.48 per share, for a total transaction of $996,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on LOW shares. Gordon Haskett upgraded Lowe’s Companies from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.88.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

