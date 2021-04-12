Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) PT Raised to $220.00 at Loop Capital

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Loop Capital from $195.00 to $220.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock. Loop Capital’s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.70% from the company’s previous close.
Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on LOW. Gordon Haskett raised Lowe’s Companies from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zelman & Associates raised Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $203.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lowe’s Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.88.
Shares of LOW stock opened at $198.73 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $142.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $175.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.63. Lowe’s Companies has a 12-month low of $91.49 and a 12-month high of $198.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20.
In other news, Director David H. Batchelder bought 6,250 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $159.48 per share, for a total transaction of $996,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 20.7% in the first quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 3,963 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Salvus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 10.5% in the first quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,780 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 13.9% in the first quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 150,199 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $28,565,000 after purchasing an additional 18,341 shares during the period. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 19.6% in the first quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 26,598 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,042,000 after purchasing an additional 4,360 shares during the period. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 6.7% in the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,507 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.
About Lowe’s Companies
Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.
