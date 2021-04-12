Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) PT Raised to $220.00 at Loop Capital

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Loop Capital from $195.00 to $220.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock. Loop Capital’s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.70% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on LOW. Gordon Haskett raised Lowe’s Companies from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zelman & Associates raised Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $203.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lowe’s Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.88.

Shares of LOW stock opened at $198.73 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $142.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $175.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.63. Lowe’s Companies has a 12-month low of $91.49 and a 12-month high of $198.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $20.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.54 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 211.33% and a net margin of 6.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David H. Batchelder bought 6,250 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $159.48 per share, for a total transaction of $996,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 20.7% in the first quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 3,963 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Salvus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 10.5% in the first quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,780 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 13.9% in the first quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 150,199 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $28,565,000 after purchasing an additional 18,341 shares during the period. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 19.6% in the first quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 26,598 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,042,000 after purchasing an additional 4,360 shares during the period. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 6.7% in the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,507 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

About Lowe's Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

