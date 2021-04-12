LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) Price Target Raised to $66.00

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Barclays from $61.00 to $66.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 54.95% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on LPL Financial from $171.00 to $203.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. UBS Group assumed coverage on LPL Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on LPL Financial from $110.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on LPL Financial from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Compass Point increased their target price on LPL Financial from $85.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.05.

LPL Financial stock opened at $146.52 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $139.04 and its 200-day moving average is $108.26. The company has a market cap of $11.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.38 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.31. LPL Financial has a 12 month low of $50.00 and a 12 month high of $147.69.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 49.27% and a net margin of 8.50%. Research analysts anticipate that LPL Financial will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 4,000 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.16, for a total value of $512,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,032,137.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew Enyedi sold 476 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.41, for a total value of $64,931.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $507,581.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,108 shares of company stock valued at $7,912,493. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LPL Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,000. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LPL Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $653,000. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in shares of LPL Financial by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 13,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,881,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of LPL Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $296,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 958,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,942,000 after purchasing an additional 11,644 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.68% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

