LTO Network (LTO) Achieves Market Cap of $204.97 Million

LTO Network (CURRENCY:LTO) traded down 3.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. Over the last week, LTO Network has traded down 10.1% against the US dollar. One LTO Network coin can currently be bought for $0.73 or 0.00001219 BTC on popular exchanges. LTO Network has a market capitalization of $204.97 million and $16.65 million worth of LTO Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.63 or 0.00054459 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.03 or 0.00020072 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001671 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $400.94 or 0.00669121 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $52.39 or 0.00087427 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.73 or 0.00036259 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.43 or 0.00042446 BTC.

LTO Network Coin Profile

LTO Network (CRYPTO:LTO) is a coin. It launched on January 13th, 2019. LTO Network’s total supply is 403,251,719 coins and its circulating supply is 280,500,444 coins. LTO Network’s official message board is medium.com/ltonetwork . LTO Network’s official Twitter account is @TheLTONetwork . The Reddit community for LTO Network is /r/livecontracts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for LTO Network is lto.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Using blockchain technology, LTO Network enables organizations to run B2B-workflows in a decentralized way, where parties participate via their own node. Just as in the real world, when parties conclude an agreement, the execution of this agreement needs to take place in the correct way. LTO Network uses decentralized workflows called Live Contracts to automate these procedures. Live Contracts contain instructions for both humans and systems on the actions that need to be executed. All parties involved in the Live Contract validate each other's actions and secure data submissions. “

LTO Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LTO Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LTO Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LTO Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

