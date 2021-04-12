Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.83.

Several research firms have weighed in on LUMN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lumen Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley cut Lumen Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. TheStreet cut Lumen Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Lumen Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 9th.

In related news, Director Virginia Boulet sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total transaction of $92,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 76,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,088,242.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd bought a new stake in Lumen Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $948,279,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Lumen Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $887,794,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Lumen Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $203,139,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Lumen Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $194,805,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $107,812,000. 78.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE LUMN opened at $12.82 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.06 billion, a PE ratio of 10.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Lumen Technologies has a 1-year low of $8.51 and a 1-year high of $16.60.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.12 billion. Lumen Technologies had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 6.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Lumen Technologies will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.76%.

About Lumen Technologies

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated services and solutions under CenturyLink name to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

