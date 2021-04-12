Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to “Neutral”

Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) was upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

LMNX stock traded up $4.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $37.03. The stock had a trading volume of 1,364,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 646,421. Luminex has a one year low of $20.61 and a one year high of $41.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.53. The company has a quick ratio of 5.01, a current ratio of 6.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.85 and a beta of 0.61.

Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $111.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.57 million. Luminex had a return on equity of 3.75% and a net margin of 4.60%. Luminex’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Luminex will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Harriss T. Currie sold 5,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total value of $172,263.75. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LMNX. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Luminex during the fourth quarter valued at about $14,662,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Luminex by 67.8% during the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,385,225 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $32,027,000 after buying an additional 559,909 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Luminex by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,163,784 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $188,747,000 after buying an additional 451,620 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Luminex in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,415,000. Finally, Tamarack Advisers LP purchased a new position in Luminex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,045,000. 88.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Luminex Company Profile

Luminex Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary biological testing technologies and products for the diagnostics, pharmaceutical, and research industries worldwide. Its products include Luminex 100/200 that integrates fluidics, optics, and digital signal processing; FLEXMAP 3D system for use as a general laboratory instrument; MAGPIX system, a multiplexing analyzer for qualitative and quantitative analysis of proteins and nucleic acids; MicroPlex, MagPlex, xTAG, SeroMAP, and calibration and control microspheres; xPONENT, a software suite to simplify laboratory workflow and enhance productivity; and TDAS, an analysis program designed for development and optimization of nucleic acid assays.

