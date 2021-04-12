Luminex Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:LMNX)

Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Traders acquired 2,512 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 700% compared to the average volume of 314 call options.

LMNX traded up $4.17 on Monday, hitting $37.12. 1,136,397 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 646,421. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 94.46 and a beta of 0.61. Luminex has a twelve month low of $20.61 and a twelve month high of $41.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.53. The company has a current ratio of 6.45, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $111.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.57 million. Luminex had a return on equity of 3.75% and a net margin of 4.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Luminex will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 24th. Luminex’s payout ratio is -190.48%.

In related news, CFO Harriss T. Currie sold 5,325 shares of Luminex stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total transaction of $172,263.75. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Luminex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Luminex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $139,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new position in Luminex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Luminex in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Luminex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

Luminex Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary biological testing technologies and products for the diagnostics, pharmaceutical, and research industries worldwide. Its products include Luminex 100/200 that integrates fluidics, optics, and digital signal processing; FLEXMAP 3D system for use as a general laboratory instrument; MAGPIX system, a multiplexing analyzer for qualitative and quantitative analysis of proteins and nucleic acids; MicroPlex, MagPlex, xTAG, SeroMAP, and calibration and control microspheres; xPONENT, a software suite to simplify laboratory workflow and enhance productivity; and TDAS, an analysis program designed for development and optimization of nucleic acid assays.

