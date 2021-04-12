Luminex Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:LMNX)

Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Traders acquired 2,512 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 700% compared to the average volume of 314 call options.
LMNX traded up $4.17 on Monday, hitting $37.12. 1,136,397 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 646,421. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 94.46 and a beta of 0.61. Luminex has a twelve month low of $20.61 and a twelve month high of $41.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.53. The company has a current ratio of 6.45, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.
Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $111.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.57 million. Luminex had a return on equity of 3.75% and a net margin of 4.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Luminex will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.
In related news, CFO Harriss T. Currie sold 5,325 shares of Luminex stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total transaction of $172,263.75. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Luminex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Luminex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $139,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new position in Luminex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Luminex in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Luminex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.09% of the company’s stock.
About Luminex
Luminex Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary biological testing technologies and products for the diagnostics, pharmaceutical, and research industries worldwide. Its products include Luminex 100/200 that integrates fluidics, optics, and digital signal processing; FLEXMAP 3D system for use as a general laboratory instrument; MAGPIX system, a multiplexing analyzer for qualitative and quantitative analysis of proteins and nucleic acids; MicroPlex, MagPlex, xTAG, SeroMAP, and calibration and control microspheres; xPONENT, a software suite to simplify laboratory workflow and enhance productivity; and TDAS, an analysis program designed for development and optimization of nucleic acid assays.
