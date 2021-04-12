Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) Price Target Raised to $16.00

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Scotiabank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 44.64% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Nordea Equity Research downgraded shares of Lundin Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Lundin Mining in a research note on Friday, March 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Lundin Mining from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Lundin Mining has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.50.

Get Lundin Mining alerts:

LUNMF traded down $0.07 on Monday, reaching $11.06. 67,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 104,666. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.59. Lundin Mining has a 52-week low of $4.05 and a 52-week high of $12.45. The company has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.31 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

Featured Article: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.