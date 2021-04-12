Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Price Target Raised to C$16.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from C$15.60 to C$16.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the mining company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 20.12% from the company’s previous close.

LUN has been the topic of several other reports. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$13.50 to C$15.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$13.50 to C$14.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$12.50 to C$15.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Lundin Mining presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$14.13.

Get Lundin Mining alerts:

Shares of TSE LUN traded down C$0.52 during trading on Monday, reaching C$13.32. 1,472,001 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,167,380. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$14.12 and its 200 day moving average price is C$11.00. Lundin Mining has a twelve month low of C$5.68 and a twelve month high of C$15.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52. The company has a market capitalization of C$9.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.22.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The mining company reported C$0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.14 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$690.15 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lundin Mining will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Stephen Trelawney Gatley purchased 66,660 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$8.17 per share, for a total transaction of C$544,612.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 164,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,345,272.20.

Lundin Mining Company Profile

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, Brazil, the United States, Portugal, and Sweden. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

Featured Article: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.