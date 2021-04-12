Lunyr Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.10 Million (LUN)

Lunyr (CURRENCY:LUN) traded 24.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. One Lunyr coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.48 or 0.00000796 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Lunyr has traded 19% higher against the US dollar. Lunyr has a market capitalization of $1.10 million and $88,509.00 worth of Lunyr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Lunyr alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.71 or 0.00054499 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.06 or 0.00020103 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001669 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $400.05 or 0.00666604 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $52.57 or 0.00087604 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.76 or 0.00036260 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.69 or 0.00042813 BTC.

About Lunyr

Lunyr (CRYPTO:LUN) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 29th, 2017. Lunyr’s total supply is 2,703,356 coins and its circulating supply is 2,297,853 coins. Lunyr’s official website is lunyr.com . Lunyr’s official Twitter account is @Lunyrinc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Lunyr is /r/Lunyr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lunyr is an Ethereum-based crowdsourced encyclopedia that rewards users with app tokens for peer-reviewing and contributing information, thus providing reliable, accurate information. The LUN tokens will be used to place ads on the platform. They function as part of the incentive system to drive contribution, peer review, and dispute and quality resolution. That platform itself is a crowdsourced decentralized knowledge base where contributors earn LUN tokens. Lunyr's mission is to develop solutions that fundamentally change the way we publish, store, and exchange information. Through the use of blockchain technology, we enable individuals to capture the world's knowledge in a medium that is ubiquitous, censorship-resistant, and immortal. “

Lunyr Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lunyr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lunyr should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lunyr using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lunyr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lunyr and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.