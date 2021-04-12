LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) Hits New 12-Month High at $141.33

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $141.33 and last traded at $140.99, with a volume of 90624 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $140.76.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $367.00.

Get LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton Société Européenne alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average is $132.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.85. The stock has a market cap of $355.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.13 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a $2.0272 dividend. This is a boost from LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne’s previous dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a yield of 1.5%. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.08%.

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LVMUY)

LVMH MoÃ«t Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, SociÃ©tÃ© EuropÃ©enne operates as a luxury products company. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Ao Yun, Ardbeg, Belvedere, Bodega Numanthia, Cape Mentelle, Chandon, ChÃ¢teau Cheval Blanc, ChÃ¢teau d'Yquem, Cheval des Andes, Clos des Lambrays, Clos19, Cloudy Bay, Dom PÃ©rignon, Glenmorangie, Hennessy, Krug, Mercier, MoÃ«t & Chandon, Newton, Vineyard, Ruinart, Terrazas de los Andes, Veuve Clicquot, Volcan de mi Tierra, and Woodinville brands.

Recommended Story: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton Société Européenne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton Société Européenne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.