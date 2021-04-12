Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) CFO Sells $919,950.00 in Stock

Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) CFO Brian Keith Roberts sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.33, for a total value of $919,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Brian Keith Roberts also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 24th, Brian Keith Roberts sold 20,000 shares of Lyft stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.42, for a total value of $1,248,400.00.

On Monday, March 8th, Brian Keith Roberts sold 20,000 shares of Lyft stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.99, for a total value of $1,299,800.00.

On Wednesday, March 3rd, Brian Keith Roberts sold 20,000 shares of Lyft stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $1,202,400.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:LYFT traded down $1.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $59.85. 8,677,318 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,964,106. The firm has a market cap of $19.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.15 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. Lyft, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.34 and a 52-week high of $68.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.32.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $569.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.70 million. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 60.70% and a negative net margin of 58.70%. Equities research analysts expect that Lyft, Inc. will post -4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NWK Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lyft by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 1,550 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Lyft by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in Lyft by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 10,377 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Lyft by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,584 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Lyft during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

LYFT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Lyft in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Lyft in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Lyft from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Lyft from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Lyft in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lyft has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.85.

Lyft Company Profile

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

