Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) CFO Sells $919,950.00 in Stock

Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) CFO Brian Keith Roberts sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.33, for a total value of $919,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Brian Keith Roberts also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, March 24th, Brian Keith Roberts sold 20,000 shares of Lyft stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.42, for a total value of $1,248,400.00.
- On Monday, March 8th, Brian Keith Roberts sold 20,000 shares of Lyft stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.99, for a total value of $1,299,800.00.
- On Wednesday, March 3rd, Brian Keith Roberts sold 20,000 shares of Lyft stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $1,202,400.00.
Shares of NASDAQ:LYFT traded down $1.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $59.85. 8,677,318 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,964,106. The firm has a market cap of $19.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.15 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. Lyft, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.34 and a 52-week high of $68.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.32.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NWK Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lyft by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 1,550 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Lyft by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in Lyft by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 10,377 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Lyft by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,584 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Lyft during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.33% of the company’s stock.
LYFT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Lyft in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Lyft in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Lyft from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Lyft from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Lyft in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lyft has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.85.
Lyft Company Profile
Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.
Read More: Price Target
Receive News & Ratings for Lyft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.