Lympo Tops 1-Day Volume of $604,199.00 (LYM)

Lympo (CURRENCY:LYM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. One Lympo coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0525 or 0.00000087 BTC on exchanges. Lympo has a total market cap of $43.37 million and $604,199.00 worth of Lympo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Lympo has traded down 4.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.17 or 0.00054924 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.07 or 0.00019987 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $413.45 or 0.00684539 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001656 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.66 or 0.00088841 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.02 or 0.00036464 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.89 or 0.00042861 BTC.

Lympo Profile

Lympo is a coin. Its genesis date was February 25th, 2019. Lympo’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 826,672,979 coins. Lympo’s official website is lympo.io . Lympo’s official Twitter account is @Lympo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Lympo is medium.com/@lympo.io . The Reddit community for Lympo is /r/LYMPO

According to CryptoCompare, “Lympo is an Ethereum-based sports and health marketplace. Lympo's healthy lifestyle ecosystem is powered by user-generated and user-controlled sports and wellness data. LYM is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Lympo's ecosystem. LYM also acts as the reward issued by market players interested in having direct access to Lympo digital fitness wallet users. There are two different types of rewards – A reward for achieving a healthy lifestyle goal, i.e. running 5 kilometres, and a reward for checking into a particular location for a specified amount of time, i.e. joining a gym class. “

Lympo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lympo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lympo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lympo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

