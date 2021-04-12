Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $653.38 Million

Equities analysts expect that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) will report sales of $653.38 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Magellan Midstream Partners’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $770.65 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $536.10 million. Magellan Midstream Partners posted sales of $782.81 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 16.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Magellan Midstream Partners will report full year sales of $2.46 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.22 billion to $2.72 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.47 billion to $2.88 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Magellan Midstream Partners.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $586.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $643.24 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 35.61% and a return on equity of 37.91%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s quarterly revenue was down 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share.

MMP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank started coverage on Magellan Midstream Partners in a report on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Truist lowered Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Magellan Midstream Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.89.

Shares of NYSE:MMP opened at $44.69 on Monday. Magellan Midstream Partners has a 1 year low of $32.61 and a 1 year high of $49.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.83 and its 200-day moving average is $41.59. The company has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 1.08.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a $1.0275 dividend. This represents a $4.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.34%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 4,398,121 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $186,656,000 after purchasing an additional 416,010 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,762,375 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $117,235,000 after buying an additional 360,480 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,798,784 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $76,341,000 after buying an additional 260,104 shares during the period. ING Groep NV increased its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 79.9% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 555,825 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $23,589,000 after buying an additional 246,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 206.0% in the fourth quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC now owns 363,620 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $15,432,000 after acquiring an additional 244,805 shares during the period. 61.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Magellan Midstream Partners

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to refiners, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

