MahaDAO (MAHA) Market Cap Reaches $10.29 Million

MahaDAO (CURRENCY:MAHA) traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. Over the last week, MahaDAO has traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. MahaDAO has a total market capitalization of $10.29 million and $1.44 million worth of MahaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MahaDAO coin can now be bought for approximately $7.37 or 0.00012279 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002315 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001666 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.73 or 0.00067855 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $169.09 or 0.00281677 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00004924 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $425.94 or 0.00709547 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59,512.94 or 0.99138561 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 24.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $596.78 or 0.00994127 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.19 or 0.00020306 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About MahaDAO

MahaDAO’s genesis date was December 17th, 2020. MahaDAO’s total supply is 9,997,893 coins and its circulating supply is 1,395,313 coins. MahaDAO’s official message board is medium.com/mahadao . The official website for MahaDAO is mahadao.com . MahaDAO’s official Twitter account is @themahadao . The Reddit community for MahaDAO is https://reddit.com/r/mahadao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “MAHA is a governance token that empowers the token holders to vote on savings rates, stability fees, direction, strategy and future course of action for the ARTH coin.The MAHA tokens help keep the ARTH coin completely decentralised.”

