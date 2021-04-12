Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $41.79

Shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $41.79 and last traded at $41.79, with a volume of 2 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.47.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Main Street Capital from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Raymond James raised Main Street Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Truist lifted their price objective on Main Street Capital from $32.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Main Street Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.86.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.75 and a beta of 1.42.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.09. Main Street Capital had a positive return on equity of 9.71% and a negative net margin of 15.34%. The firm had revenue of $62.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.94 million. Analysts anticipate that Main Street Capital Co. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.89%. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.40%.

In other Main Street Capital news, SVP Jason B. Beauvais sold 4,841 shares of Main Street Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total value of $188,992.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,325,953.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jason B. Beauvais sold 4,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.18, for a total transaction of $174,597.14. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,208,630.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MAIN. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in Main Street Capital in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Main Street Capital in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Main Street Capital in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Main Street Capital in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Main Street Capital by 120,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.46% of the company’s stock.

Main Street Capital Corporation is a private equity firm specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm also provides debt capital to middle market companies for acquisitions, management buyouts, growth financings, recapitalizations and refinancing. The firm seeks to partner with entrepreneurs, business owners and management teams and generally provides "one stop" financing alternatives within its lower middle market portfolio.

