Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Acquires Shares of 13,714 Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 13,714 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $3,050,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MSFT. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its position in Microsoft by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 1,780 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Nottingham Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 8,996 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,001,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,951 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Bender Robert & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Bender Robert & Associates now owns 11,170 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 12,662 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,816,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $255.85 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 trillion, a P/E ratio of 41.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $162.30 and a 52 week high of $255.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $236.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $223.43.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $43.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.23 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $260.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $256.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.28.

In other Microsoft news, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $236.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,018,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,190,156.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total transaction of $4,398,576.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 593,915 shares in the company, valued at $142,302,034. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

