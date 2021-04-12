Maintel (LON:MAI) Trading Down 4.3%

Maintel Holdings Plc (LON:MAI)’s stock price was down 4.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 312 ($4.08) and last traded at GBX 335 ($4.38). Approximately 5,412 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 6,615 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 350 ($4.57).

The company has a market capitalization of £48.11 million and a P/E ratio of 62.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.27, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 340.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 299.64.

About Maintel (LON:MAI)

Maintel Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides managed communications services for the private and public sectors in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It operates through three segments: Telecommunications Managed Service and Technology Sales, Telecommunications Network Services, and Mobile Services.

