Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $78.00.
MBUU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Malibu Boats from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Malibu Boats from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th.
Shares of MBUU stock opened at $83.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Malibu Boats has a one year low of $23.08 and a one year high of $93.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $81.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.02 and a beta of 1.94.
In related news, CFO Wayne R. Wilson sold 27,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.42, for a total value of $2,110,933.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jackie D. Jr. Springer sold 17,341 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.03, for a total value of $1,335,777.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,100 shares of company stock worth $5,209,415 over the last ninety days. 1.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Malibu Boats by 723.5% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Malibu Boats in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Malibu Boats during the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Malibu Boats in the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Intrust Bank NA acquired a new position in shares of Malibu Boats in the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. 97.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Malibu Boats
Malibu Boats, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Cobalt, and Pursuit. The company offers performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Cobalt, and Pursuit brands.
