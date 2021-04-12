Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $78.00.

MBUU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Malibu Boats from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Malibu Boats from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th.

Shares of MBUU stock opened at $83.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Malibu Boats has a one year low of $23.08 and a one year high of $93.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $81.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.02 and a beta of 1.94.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.19. Malibu Boats had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 28.93%. The company had revenue of $195.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.80 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. Malibu Boats’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Malibu Boats will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Wayne R. Wilson sold 27,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.42, for a total value of $2,110,933.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jackie D. Jr. Springer sold 17,341 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.03, for a total value of $1,335,777.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,100 shares of company stock worth $5,209,415 over the last ninety days. 1.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Malibu Boats by 723.5% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Malibu Boats in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Malibu Boats during the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Malibu Boats in the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Intrust Bank NA acquired a new position in shares of Malibu Boats in the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. 97.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Malibu Boats

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Cobalt, and Pursuit. The company offers performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Cobalt, and Pursuit brands.

