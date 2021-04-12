Man Wah (OTCMKTS:MAWHY) Shares Down 2.9%

Shares of Man Wah Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MAWHY) dropped 2.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $41.00 and last traded at $41.00. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 1,789 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.22.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.29.

About Man Wah (OTCMKTS:MAWHY)

Man Wah Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and distributes sofas and ancillary products. The company operates through Sofa and Ancillary Products, Other Products, Other Business, and Home Group Business segments. It offers sofas under the CHEERS brand; mattresses under the Enlanda brand; panel furniture and furniture accessories; sofas, sofa-beds, beds, armchairs, and accessories under the Fleming brand name; and chairs, smart furniture spare parts, etc.

