Manuel J. Mehos Sells 15,000 Shares of Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) Stock

Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) Director Manuel J. Mehos sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.18, for a total transaction of $512,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 479,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,395,633.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Veritex stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $34.04. 257,645 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 297,193. Veritex Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.32 and a 1 year high of $34.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. Veritex had a net margin of 21.03% and a return on equity of 6.70%. The business had revenue of $75.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.45 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Veritex Holdings, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 4th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 3rd. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.69%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Veritex in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veritex in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veritex in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Prudent Man Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veritex in the fourth quarter valued at about $249,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veritex in the fourth quarter valued at about $294,000. 79.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Veritex from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Veritex from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.

Veritex Company Profile

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial, mortgage warehouse, commercial real estate, construction and land, 1-4 family residential, paycheck protection program, farmland and agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans; and purchased receivables financing.

