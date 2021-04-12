Maple Leaf Foods (OTCMKTS:MLFNF) Downgraded to “Market Perform” at BMO Capital Markets

Maple Leaf Foods (OTCMKTS:MLFNF) was downgraded by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC upped their target price on Maple Leaf Foods from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Maple Leaf Foods from $34.00 to $36.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Maple Leaf Foods from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.70.

OTCMKTS:MLFNF opened at $22.06 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.49. Maple Leaf Foods has a 1 year low of $16.49 and a 1 year high of $24.18.

Maple Leaf Foods Inc produces food products in the United States, Canada, Japan, China, and internationally. It produces various food products, including prepared meats, ready-to-cook and ready-to-serve meals, snacks kits, fresh pork and poultry, and plant protein products. The company offers its products under various brands, including Maple Leaf, Maple Leaf Prime, Schneiders, Mina, Greenfield Natural Meat Co, Swift, Lightlife, Field Roast, Cappola, Holiday, Hygrade, Larsen, Lunch Mate, Maple Leaf Foodservice, Mitchell's, Parma, and Shopsy's.

