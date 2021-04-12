Marathon Patent Group (NASDAQ:MARA) Trading 7.6% Higher

Marathon Patent Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA)’s stock price traded up 7.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $54.52 and last traded at $52.73. 171,239 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 32,192,850 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.00.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Marathon Patent Group from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marathon Patent Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

Get Marathon Patent Group alerts:

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.93. The company has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -114.38 and a beta of 4.33.

Marathon Patent Group (NASDAQ:MARA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The business services provider reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $2.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 million. Marathon Patent Group had a negative net margin of 319.69% and a negative return on equity of 48.25%. As a group, research analysts expect that Marathon Patent Group, Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Merrick D. Okamoto sold 700,000 shares of Marathon Patent Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.65, for a total transaction of $34,055,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,458,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,953,981.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Simeon Salzman sold 15,000 shares of Marathon Patent Group stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total value of $800,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,770,357.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 745,000 shares of company stock valued at $36,247,700 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Patent Group during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Marathon Patent Group by 19,900.0% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Patent Group in the fourth quarter valued at $103,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Patent Group in the fourth quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, F3Logic LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Patent Group in the fourth quarter valued at $119,000. 3.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marathon Patent Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:MARA)

Marathon Patent Group, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines cryptocurrencies. The company was formerly known as American Strategic Minerals Corporation and changed its name to Marathon Patent Group, Inc in February 2013. Marathon Patent Group, Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Featured Article: Trading Halts

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Patent Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Patent Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.