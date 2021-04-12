Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 86.3% from the March 15th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 113,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:MARPS traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $4.35. 18,527 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 119,424. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.97. Marine Petroleum Trust has a twelve month low of $1.01 and a twelve month high of $8.98.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.018 per share. This is a positive change from Marine Petroleum Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Marine Petroleum Trust stock. Fruth Investment Management acquired a new position in Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,000 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. Fruth Investment Management owned approximately 0.50% of Marine Petroleum Trust at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Marine Petroleum Trust Company Profile

Marine Petroleum Trust, together with its subsidiary, Marine Petroleum Corporation, operates as a royalty trust in the United States. As of June 30, 2020, it had an overriding royalty interest in 59 oil and natural gas leases covering an aggregate of 217,056 gross acres located in the Central and Western areas of the Gulf of Mexico off the coasts of Louisiana and Texas.

