MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) Given New $54.00 Price Target at Truist Securities

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Truist Securities from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Truist Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 5.84% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on HZO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MarineMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of MarineMax from $48.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of MarineMax from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of MarineMax in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of MarineMax in a report on Friday, February 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.89.

Shares of HZO traded up $1.80 on Monday, hitting $51.02. 528,106 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 576,309. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 1.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.74. MarineMax has a 1 year low of $10.16 and a 1 year high of $63.99.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The specialty retailer reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $411.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.76 million. MarineMax had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that MarineMax will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

In other MarineMax news, CFO Michael H. Mclamb sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.09, for a total transaction of $300,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,034,665.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Michael H. Mclamb sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.07, for a total transaction of $440,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,556,148.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 34,500 shares of company stock worth $1,719,380. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of MarineMax by 117.6% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 37,310 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 20,165 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of MarineMax in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,601,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of MarineMax by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 170,153 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,998,000 after purchasing an additional 20,248 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of MarineMax by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 152,540 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,343,000 after purchasing an additional 23,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of MarineMax by 187.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 114,030 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,927,000 after purchasing an additional 74,407 shares during the last quarter. 99.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, boats, and sport cruisers; mega-yachts, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

