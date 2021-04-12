Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) Shares Gap Down to $15.52

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $15.52, but opened at $15.04. Marinus Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $14.63, with a volume of 1,358 shares.

Separately, HC Wainwright upped their target price on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.75.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.07. The stock has a market cap of $510.99 million, a PE ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 1.72.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 million. On average, research analysts expect that Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MRNS. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,210 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 692.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,521 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 8,320 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $128,000. Grimes & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 12,250 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $153,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.32% of the company’s stock.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to treat rare seizure disorders. Its clinical stage product candidate, ganaxolone, is an allosteric modulator of GABAA, developed in formulations for two routes, including intravenous (IV) and oral for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

