Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) Shares Bought by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 25.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,577 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Markel were worth $1,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MKL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Markel by 0.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,658 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,622,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Markel by 8.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,823 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $21,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Markel by 1.9% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,994 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $23,363,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Markel by 2.5% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,393 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,251,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in Markel by 29.2% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 2,212 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 74.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MKL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Markel from $1,100.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Markel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,245.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on Markel from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,164.00.

NYSE MKL opened at $1,174.92 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,128.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,037.20. Markel Co. has a twelve month low of $761.06 and a twelve month high of $1,186.41. The company has a market capitalization of $16.19 billion, a PE ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $8.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.12 by ($0.75). Markel had a return on equity of 2.41% and a net margin of 5.29%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. Equities analysts predict that Markel Co. will post 19.2 EPS for the current year.

In other Markel news, Director Anthony F. Markel sold 126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,075.14, for a total transaction of $135,467.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director A. Lynne Puckett purchased 90 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1,092.20 per share, with a total value of $98,298.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $278,511. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

