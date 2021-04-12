Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) Shares Sold by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lessened its holdings in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 27.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,649 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 14,552 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned 0.28% of Markel worth $44,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Markel during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Markel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Markel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Markel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Markel during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $158,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

MKL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Markel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,245.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Markel from $1,100.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on Markel from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Markel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,164.00.

Shares of NYSE:MKL traded up $8.21 on Monday, hitting $1,183.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 232 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,673. Markel Co. has a 12 month low of $761.06 and a 12 month high of $1,186.41. The company has a market capitalization of $16.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1,128.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,037.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $8.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.12 by ($0.75). Markel had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 2.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. Equities analysts expect that Markel Co. will post 19.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Anthony F. Markel sold 126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,075.14, for a total transaction of $135,467.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director A. Lynne Puckett acquired 90 shares of Markel stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1,092.20 per share, with a total value of $98,298.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $278,511. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

