Markel (NYSE:MKL) Reaches New 52-Week High at $1,186.90

Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1,186.90 and last traded at $1,186.19, with a volume of 64 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $1,174.92.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Markel from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Markel from $1,100.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Markel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,245.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,164.00.

The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,128.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,037.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 0.67.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $8.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.12 by ($0.75). The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. Markel had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 2.41%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Markel Co. will post 19.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Anthony F. Markel sold 126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,075.14, for a total transaction of $135,467.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director A. Lynne Puckett purchased 90 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1,092.20 per share, for a total transaction of $98,298.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $278,511. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Markel by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 108 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Markel by 91.2% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,208 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,794,000 after purchasing an additional 2,007 shares in the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Markel by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in Markel by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 1,577 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,797,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Markel by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 52,880 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $60,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

Markel Company Profile (NYSE:MKL)

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

