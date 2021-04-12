Marks Wealth LLC Acquires Shares of 760,640 Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Marks Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 760,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,062,000. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF accounts for approximately 6.3% of Marks Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 1st quarter worth $175,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 131.4% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 22,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 12,627 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 8,002 shares during the period. Curi Capital acquired a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,483,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 4th quarter worth $212,000.

Shares of BATS:PAVE traded up $0.18 on Monday, reaching $25.29. 2,271,793 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.09 and a 200-day moving average of $21.14. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 1-year low of $13.80 and a 1-year high of $17.80.

