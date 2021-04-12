Marks Wealth LLC Grows Stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)

Marks Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) by 69.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 303,507 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 123,945 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF comprises 7.0% of Marks Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Marks Wealth LLC owned approximately 1.22% of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF worth $21,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 47.1% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 331.8% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 678 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:XHB traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $73.55. The company had a trading volume of 169,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,199,779. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a 52 week low of $30.63 and a 52 week high of $73.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $66.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.16.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

