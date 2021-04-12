Marks Wealth LLC Has $5.03 Million Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Marks Wealth LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 85.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 82,478 shares during the period. Vanguard Information Technology ETF makes up 1.7% of Marks Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Marks Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $5,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,826,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 13,885 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,913,000 after buying an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,263,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,426,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 1,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period.

Shares of VGT stock traded down $0.97 on Monday, reaching $380.98. The stock had a trading volume of 2,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 567,013. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $359.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $343.54. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $220.62 and a 12 month high of $382.73.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

