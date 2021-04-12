Marks Wealth LLC Invests $10.31 Million in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Marks Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 201,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,311,000. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF makes up about 3.4% of Marks Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Marks Wealth LLC owned about 0.15% of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LMBS. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,701,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524,887 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 206.3% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 930,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,879,000 after acquiring an additional 626,495 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,491,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,182,000 after acquiring an additional 429,046 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 404.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 377,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,435,000 after acquiring an additional 302,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 605.1% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 349,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,004,000 after acquiring an additional 300,195 shares during the last quarter.

LMBS stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $51.07. 13,167 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 957,952. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a one year low of $50.93 and a one year high of $51.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.45.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 21st.

