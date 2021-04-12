Marks Wealth LLC Invests $18.83 Million in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG)

Marks Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 109,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,825,000. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF accounts for 6.2% of Marks Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Marks Wealth LLC owned approximately 1.23% of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $93,000.

Shares of IYG traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $177.78. The company had a trading volume of 480 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,663. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $170.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.20. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a 52 week low of $102.80 and a 52 week high of $178.80.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

