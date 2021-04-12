Marks Wealth LLC Invests $5.21 Million in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBF)

Marks Wealth LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBF) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 287,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,206,000. ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury accounts for approximately 1.7% of Marks Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Marks Wealth LLC owned about 0.99% of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TBF. Cutler Group LP grew its holdings in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury by 466.7% during the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. purchased a new position in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares during the period. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury in the 4th quarter worth approximately $384,000.

Shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury stock traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $17.86. The company had a trading volume of 9,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,469,501. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.38. ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury has a 1 year low of $14.65 and a 1 year high of $18.49.

ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (the Fund) seeks daily investment results and interest income earned on cash and financial instruments, which correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Fund seeks a return of -100% of the return of an index for a single day.

