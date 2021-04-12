Marks Wealth LLC Lowers Stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR)

Marks Wealth LLC cut its position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR) by 41.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,964 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF makes up 2.4% of Marks Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Marks Wealth LLC owned about 0.54% of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF worth $7,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $220,000. Clarus Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Creative Planning grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 116.0% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 7,035 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

XAR stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $127.85. 1,759 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 125,540. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a fifty-two week low of $72.32 and a fifty-two week high of $128.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $123.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.62.

