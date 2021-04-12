Marks Wealth LLC Takes Position in ProShares Short 7-10 Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBX)

Marks Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Short 7-10 Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBX) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 309,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $7,810,000. ProShares Short 7-10 Treasury accounts for about 2.6% of Marks Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Marks Wealth LLC owned 8.78% of ProShares Short 7-10 Treasury as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Short 7-10 Treasury in the fourth quarter worth $1,458,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA TBX traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $25.12. The company had a trading volume of 175 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,385. ProShares Short 7-10 Treasury has a 12-month low of $23.51 and a 12-month high of $25.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.96 and its 200 day moving average is $24.22.

Further Reading: The four types of profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Short 7-10 Treasury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Short 7-10 Treasury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.