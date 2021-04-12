Marks Wealth LLC Takes Position in VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH)

Marks Wealth LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 125,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,074,000. VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF comprises about 7.9% of Marks Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Marks Wealth LLC owned approximately 2.05% of VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OIH. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF by 78.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Bright Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,160,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $744,000. Ballew Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $496,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF by 7,710.5% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 6,631 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:OIH traded down $1.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $183.00. The stock had a trading volume of 7,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 581,933. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $201.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.54. VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF has a twelve month low of $82.66 and a twelve month high of $230.01.

Featured Story: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.