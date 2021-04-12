Marlin Achieves Market Capitalization of $157.47 Million (POND)

Marlin (CURRENCY:POND) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. In the last week, Marlin has traded down 16.6% against the dollar. One Marlin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00000356 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Marlin has a total market capitalization of $157.47 million and approximately $23.99 million worth of Marlin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Marlin Coin Profile

Marlin’s launch date was December 21st, 2020. Marlin’s total supply is 3,184,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 736,908,424 coins. The Reddit community for Marlin is https://reddit.com/r/marlinprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Marlin’s official Twitter account is @marlinprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Marlin is www.marlin.pro . Marlin’s official message board is medium.com/marlin-protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Marlin is an open protocol designed to provide high-performance programmable network infrastructure for DeFi and Web 3.0 “

Marlin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Marlin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Marlin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Marlin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

