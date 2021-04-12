Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.50 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) to report $2.50 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Marriott International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.86 billion and the lowest is $2.16 billion. Marriott International reported sales of $4.68 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 46.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Marriott International will report full-year sales of $13.15 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10.49 billion to $16.21 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $17.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.82 billion to $24.34 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Marriott International.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. Marriott International had a return on equity of 188.71% and a net margin of 1.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.57 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MAR. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Marriott International from $147.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Marriott International from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Marriott International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Marriott International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $150.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.32.

In other Marriott International news, insider Craig S. Smith sold 6,099 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.10, for a total transaction of $903,261.90. Also, President Stephanie Linnartz sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.69, for a total transaction of $3,093,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 63,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,849,266.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 69,793 shares of company stock worth $10,818,947. 12.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MAR. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Marriott International by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 3,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lifted its position in Marriott International by 25.3% in the first quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 13,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after purchasing an additional 2,731 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 117.6% in the first quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 2,822 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International in the first quarter worth $65,000. Finally, First American Bank raised its holdings in Marriott International by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. First American Bank now owns 52,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,822,000 after buying an additional 3,331 shares during the last quarter. 57.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MAR opened at $148.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.27, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Marriott International has a one year low of $71.52 and a one year high of $159.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $147.77 and a 200-day moving average of $124.72. The company has a market cap of $48.17 billion, a PE ratio of 280.16 and a beta of 1.83.

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

