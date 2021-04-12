Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $794.49 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) will report sales of $794.49 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $714.46 million to $854.00 million. Marriott Vacations Worldwide posted sales of $1.01 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 21.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, May 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will report full-year sales of $3.62 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.53 billion to $3.84 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $4.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.94 billion to $4.66 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Marriott Vacations Worldwide.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $747.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $724.03 million. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a positive return on equity of 2.53% and a negative net margin of 4.99%.

VAC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $152.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $165.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $128.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $151.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.00.

Shares of NYSE VAC opened at $170.32 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $173.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.16 and a beta of 2.54. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a 52-week low of $62.27 and a 52-week high of $190.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

In other Marriott Vacations Worldwide news, CFO John E. Geller, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.94, for a total value of $764,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 95,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,285,180.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Dwight D. Smith sold 489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.46, for a total transaction of $80,909.94. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 11,044 shares in the company, valued at $1,827,340.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,810 shares of company stock worth $2,341,064. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,554,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,038,000 after acquiring an additional 129,845 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 680,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,388,000 after purchasing an additional 41,835 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 73.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 501,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,818,000 after buying an additional 212,906 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 470,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,573,000 after buying an additional 1,474 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $57,658,000. 79.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The company manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands.

