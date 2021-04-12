Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Shares Acquired by Calamos Wealth Management LLC

Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 885 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $6,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.0% in the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.8% during the first quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 34,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,164,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Bremer Bank National Association grew its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 11,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 6,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.28, for a total transaction of $706,090.00. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set an “inline” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $126.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.11.

Marsh & McLennan Companies stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $126.04. 18,789 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,804,334. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.70. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $91.80 and a 1 year high of $126.33. The company has a market capitalization of $64.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 31.20%. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be paid a $0.465 dividend. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 39.91%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

