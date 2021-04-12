Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) Hits New 52-Week High at $126.62

Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $126.62 and last traded at $125.93, with a volume of 2597 shares. The stock had previously closed at $126.18.

Several research firms have commented on MMC. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $126.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.11.

The company has a market capitalization of $63.95 billion, a PE ratio of 31.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.70.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.06. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 31.20%. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.465 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.91%.

In other news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 6,125 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.28, for a total transaction of $706,090.00. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MMC. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. 86.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

