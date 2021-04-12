Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Shares Purchased by Scout Investments Inc.

Scout Investments Inc. lifted its position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 110,199 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,144 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. owned 0.18% of Martin Marietta Materials worth $37,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $3,443,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the 1st quarter worth about $236,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the 1st quarter worth about $353,000. Renaissance Investment Group LLC grew its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC now owns 14,270 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,792,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the period. Finally, Bard Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $880,000. 97.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MLM. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $344.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $284.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Martin Marietta Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $360.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Stephens raised Martin Marietta Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $272.95.

Shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock opened at $346.04 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.55 billion, a PE ratio of 32.34, a P/E/G ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.69. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $151.94 and a twelve month high of $353.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $336.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $291.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The construction company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.65. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 10.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.41%.

In other Martin Marietta Materials news, CEO C Howard Nye sold 3,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.06, for a total value of $1,022,603.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,916,783.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement used in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

