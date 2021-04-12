Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) CFO Sells $498,793.00 in Stock

Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) CFO Micah W. Young sold 2,087 shares of Masimo stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total value of $498,793.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,986,520. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Masimo stock traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $234.69. 3,863 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 334,876. The firm has a market cap of $12.97 billion, a PE ratio of 61.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $236.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $249.30. Masimo Co. has a 12-month low of $179.00 and a 12-month high of $284.86.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.12. Masimo had a net margin of 20.30% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The business had revenue of $295.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Masimo Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Masimo during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Masimo in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Masimo during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Masimo by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 156 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Masimo in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

MASI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on Masimo from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Masimo from $310.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Masimo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $269.83.

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

